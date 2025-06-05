UAE: Indian banker wins Rs 11.68 lakh in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A 37-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian banker has won a staggering Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,68,702) Big Ticket weekly e-draw held in Abu Dhabi.

The winner, Mustafa Mohammed, secured the prize with ticket number 451811 in draw number 275.

Residing in Dubai with his family for the past 14 years, Mohammed has been participating in Big Ticket draws for four years. Each month, he buys tickets as part of a group of six close friends.

“When I received the call, I thought it was a prank. Even now, it feels surreal — but I’m extremely grateful and happy,” he said.

While the group hasn’t yet decided how to use the prize money, Mohammed confirmed they plan to continue trying their luck. “We’ll definitely keep buying tickets and aim for the grand prize,” he added.

Big Ticket June draw: Dh 25 million grand prize

Big Ticket is back this June with bigger prizes, easier entries, and more chances to win. The highlight is the Dh 25 million grand prize, to be announced during the live draw on July 3. On the same day, three additional winners will each receive AED 75,000.

Weekly e-draws throughout the month will see three winners each pocket Dh 150,000.

Big Win contest & Dream Car draw

Participants who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between June 1 and 25 will be entered into the Big Win contest for a chance to attend the July 3 live event and win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh 20,000 to Dh 150,000. The names of four selected participants will be announced on July 1 on the official website.

Car lovers can also take part in the Dream Car series. This month, a Nissan Patrol is up for grabs on July 3, followed by a Range Rover Velar on August 3.

Tickets are available online at Big Ticket website or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.