Telangana man stranded in Malaysia for a year returns home

Hyderabad: A migrant worker, Patkuri Linga Reddy from Ergatla village in Nizamabad district, safely returned to India on Thursday, May 1, after being stranded in Malaysia for over a year.

According to reports, Linga Reddy had travelled to Malaysia on a visit visa arranged by a Gulf agent from Varshakonda, who had promised him a job. However, he was cheated by travel agents and ended up working illegally under harsh conditions. Several private companies denied him wages, and he later suffered severe injuries in a bus accident, leaving him bedridden and unable to return home due to financial and health constraints.

Family appeals for help

In response to his living conditions, the migrant worker’s family sought help from the TPCC NRI cell convener, who brought the matter to the attention of the Telangana government, the Union Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian High Commission in Malaysia.

He was then rescued from Ipoh, taken to Kuala Lumpur, and issued a white passport for emergency travel.

Upon arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Linga Reddy was transported to his native village in an ambulance, where his family and villagers welcomed him back.