Telangana man stranded in Saudi Arabia cries for help

The stranded man, who is from Kamareddy district, was reportedly denied a leave to attend his father's funeral.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th August 2024 5:03 pm IST
Telangana man stranded in Riyadh
Munna

Hyderabad: A young man from Telangana stranded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, without food and water, has appealed to the authorities to help him return to India.

Munna from Shabdipur village in Kamareddy district, Telangana, worked as a sanitation worker in Albaha in Riyadh. In a video message, he alleged the company failed to pay his salary for almost one year.

Also Read
Video: Andhra man stranded in Saudi desert pleads for help

To mount his hardships, four days after Munna reached Saudi Arabia, his father passed away. Munna’s company reportedly denied him leave to attend his father’s funeral.

A distraught Munna cried for help in a video that surfaced on social media. He has appealed to the Indian authorities to help him get back to his family in India. “I am starving and crying for help. Please bring me back to my country,” he implored.

In the last month, as many as five cases of stranded Indian employees from Telugu-speaking states in the Gulf have come to light highlighting exploitation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th August 2024 5:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button