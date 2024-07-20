Video: Andhra man stranded in Saudi desert pleads for help

In yet another incident that has brought the condition of Indian workers to light, a Telugu migrant worker from Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district found himself isolated in Saudi Arabia’s desert after being deceitfully taken to the Gulf country to work as a camel herder.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the man identified as Veerendra Kumar is seen in a deserted area, recording himself and pleading for help.

“An agent told me that he would take me to Qatar. From Qatar, he brought me to Saudi Arabia. I came to Qatar on July 10 and reached Saudi Arabia the next day on July 11 evening. He left me in a deserted area of Saudi Arabia and since then my health has not been good. I have been vomiting blood. The agent has duped me I have given him 1.7 lakh rupees to the agent for a visa by borrowing the money,” Kumar said.

In the emotional plea, he went on to say that he was not provided with enough food or water and was unable to survive. He further urged concerned authorities to help him and rescue him from the grim situation.

General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nara Lokesh has promised that the authorities would bring him home safely and asked Kumar not to worry.

This incident comes just days after the Indian Embassy in Kuwait rescued a distressed man from Andhra Pradesh, who was stranded there after he was allegedly cheated by an agent.

The migrant worker named Siva from Annamaih district was stranded in the harsh desert of Kuwait. He reached out for help saying, “Sir, save me, or suicide is my refuge.”

Lokesh reached out to Siva promising the party’s NRI team would work with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring him back to Andhra Pradesh safely.

The worker’s plight sheds light on the border challenges faced by many migrant workers in the Gulf region, who often find themselves trapped in precarious circumstances with little recourse.