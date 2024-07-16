Indian embassy in Kuwait rescues Andhra man cheated by agent

Human resource development minister Nara Lokesh said on Monday, July 15 that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has come to the rescue of a distressed man from Andhra Pradesh who was stranded there after he was allegedly cheated by an agent.

Lokesh, who is also the General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wrote on X, that the man identified as Siva is safely lodged at the Indian embassy and will be brought back to Andhra Pradesh soon.

The minister posted a video of Siva, in which he thanked the embassy officials for contacting him and bringing him to the embassy.

Siva is safely lodged at the Indian embassy in Kuwait. He will be brought back to Andhra Pradesh soon.

A migrant worker from Annamaih District in Andhra Pradesh, stranded in the harsh desert of Kuwait, has reached out for help in a heartbreaking plea. “Sir, save me, or suicide is my refuge,” cried the Gulf worker Siva in his message.

Living in isolation with only dunes around, he expressed his desire to be back home with his family. Siva is a native of Chinthaparthi, Valmikipuram mandal in AP.

According to reports, Siva was assigned to tend chickens, sheep, pigeons, and ducks in a deserted area of Kuwait. The isolation, lack of food, water and absence of human contact for four days led Siva to severe mental distress.

Despite informing his wife and the agent, he was told he must continue working under these dire conditions. In a desperate move, Siva made a video. His plea gained attention, and AP minister N Lokesh promised to intervene.

The emotional appeal was addressed to the chief minister, deputy chief minister, Home minister, and other leaders of Andhra Pradesh. He had requested that they intervene and facilitate his safe return to India.

Responding to the distress call, Lokesh assured immediate action. He posted that the harassed victim in the video had been identified.

Lokesh further revealed that the party’s NRI team reached out to his family and that the state government would work with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring Siva back to Andhra Pradesh safely.

Desperate Migrant Worker in Kuwait stuck in a dessert makes an appeal to rescue him

has got in touch with the labourer who might be rescued very soon.



A migrant worker from

(with inputs from IANS)