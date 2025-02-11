Telangana: Man tries to set woman on fire in Huzurnagar, locals thrash him

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man attempts to murder a woman he loved, by dousing her in petrol and trying to set her on fire in Huzurnagar on Monday, February 10. Thanks to the courage and presence of mind shown by the onlookers, who thrashed him and handed him to the police.

According to reports which quoted Huzurnagar SI G Muthaiah, a 23 years old woman from Khammam has been living in Huzurnagar of Suryapet district for the past three months. She has been living under the guardianship of her uncle in Huzurnagar town, working at an office located towards Kodad Road.

Sundar Pramod, who was the woman’s acquaintance from her native village, called her during her office hours on Monday afternoon, and asked her to come out of the office. She obliged.

After fighting with her on why she wasn’t loving him, he suddenly took out a bottle and started splashing it on the woman, who was with another woman accompanying her.

Also Read 7 pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Kumbh Mela die in accident

The woman lodged a complaint with Huzurnagar police against Sundar Pramod, who tried to murder her.