Telangana man turns tractor trolley into swimming pool to beat summer heat

He covered the trolley with a polythene sheet and filled it with water.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 2:34 pm IST
Telangana man turns tractor trolley into swimming pool to beat summer heat
Telangana man turns tractor trolley into swimming pool to beat summer heat

Hyderabad: A resident of Kunavanipalle village in Ganneruvaram mandal of Karimnagar district has come up with a unique idea to help children stay cool during the summer season.

In order to provide relief from the intense heat, the man transformed a tractor trolley parked in front of his house into a temporary swimming pool.

He covered the trolley with a polythene sheet and filled it with water.

Subhan Bakery

He urged the administration to construct one swimming pool in each mandal so that children won’t have to travel to far-off places during the summer holidays.

The simple idea has drawn attention for offering a creative way to beat the summer heat.

Meanwhile, as per Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda.

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In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature was 41.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Maredpally.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 2:34 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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