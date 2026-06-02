Telangana man turns tractor trolley into swimming pool to beat summer heat

Hyderabad: A resident of Kunavanipalle village in Ganneruvaram mandal of Karimnagar district has come up with a unique idea to help children stay cool during the summer season.

In order to provide relief from the intense heat, the man transformed a tractor trolley parked in front of his house into a temporary swimming pool.

He covered the trolley with a polythene sheet and filled it with water.

A man in Karimnagar's Ganneruvaram mandal converted a tractor trolley into a makeshift swimming pool by lining it with polythene and filling it with water, allowing children to cool off and enjoy themselves amid the scorching summer heat.



He also requested government to provide… pic.twitter.com/nDliTh7cYP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

He urged the administration to construct one swimming pool in each mandal so that children won’t have to travel to far-off places during the summer holidays.

The simple idea has drawn attention for offering a creative way to beat the summer heat.

Meanwhile, as per Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature was 41.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Maredpally.