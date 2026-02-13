Telangana mandates QR code reflective tapes for transport vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has announced a key decision aimed at reducing road accidents across the state by mandating the installation of QR code-enabled reflective tapes and rear marking plates on transport vehicles.

The new rule will come into effect from February 20, according to an official statement issued on Thursday, February 12.

Reflective tapes mandatory for fitness certificate

The department clarified that transport vehicles must install the reflective tapes in order to obtain their annual Fitness Certificate. Without compliance, vehicles will not be issued the mandatory certification required for operation.

The initiative is intended to enhance the visibility of transport vehicles during nighttime driving, thereby reducing accidents caused by poor visibility.

Empanelled companies for implementation

The Transport Department has empanelled five companies to carry out the installation process. These companies have been granted authorisation to operate until February 8, 2027.

Each reflective tape will feature the Telangana Transport Department logo along with a unique QR code containing a special serial number. The QR code system is expected to help authorities verify authenticity and prevent misuse.

Certification and warranty details

After installation, vehicle owners will receive a certification document containing:

Vehicle registration number

Company details

Photograph of the installed tape

Warranty information

Officials have advised vehicle owners to purchase and install reflective tapes only through authorised dealers of the empanelled companies to ensure compliance and authenticity.

The government expects that the move will significantly improve road safety standards, particularly during nighttime travel, and help curb accident rates across Telangana.