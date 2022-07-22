Telangana: Many districts to receive heavy rains until Tuesday

Hyderabad: After a short break from the rains that lasted a week, Hyderabad is again to witness days of heavy rains and gloomy skies.

According to data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), light to moderate showers are expected in many places for the next three days, i.e till Tuesday.

The cyclonic circulation now lies over north Odisha and the surrounding areas, extending to up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

For the weekend, Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 28 to 31 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20 to 22 degree Celsius.

Rains in Telangana

Over the next five days, many districts will receive rainfall.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sanagareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad and Kamareddy will witness light to moderate showers.