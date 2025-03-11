Telangana: Many MLC contestants distribute wine, cash, and gifts to voters

Hyderabad: Cash, sarees, gifts, wine and dine.

A disturbing trend has emerged in the just concluded elections to graduates and teachers’ constituencies in Telangana State.

While elections are becoming expensive, a new trend of distribution of cash, sarees, liquor, and other luxuries has emerged in the recent elections for two teacher’s constituencies of the MLC elections and one graduate’s segment.

These constituencies are where only teachers and graduates respectively are eligible to vote.

In all, 56 candidates contested elections in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency and 15 candidates in the teachers’ segment. In Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency poll, 19 candidates tried their luck.

Gifts galore

A source connected to the PR of elections revealed that some candidates gave away gifts to voters in cash ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 for males, besides Teacher’s whisky bottle, etc., while some women voters were provided pooja material, silver Kumkum Bharani, pattu/silk sarees.

Of course, dawat (parties) is a daily norm where liquor, biryani and other choicest food flowed uninterruptedly.

“After political parties openly backed candidates and chose financially strong candidates, this is the result. The problem is no one is complaining, hence it has been pushed under the carpet. While we blame the costly general elections, the local bodies’ elections, panchayat elections and now teachers, graduates’ election expenditure has hit the roof,” a PR manager told Siasat.com.

He added, “The distribution of money/gifts was done area-wise and it was ensured no one was missed the freebies.”

A Congress leader said on an average a candidate spent about Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, in one case Rs 5 crore. “It’s more to do with status and a stepping stone for a future big role in politics. I haven’t seen this kind of spending in the past. Spending in elections is going up in every election. Newer elements are infused in tune with the demand.”

Regular persons cannot contest

Adds a BJP leader, “Ordinary leaders cannot contest elections now. You need money and manpower. When there are no complaints, nothing could be done. But the moot point is people are looking alternatively towards BJP in Telangana State and the future is bright for BJP in the State.”

As many as 499 polling stations have been set up for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency to facilitate 3,55,159 electorate to exercise their franchise.

About 1,200 ballot boxes, including 600 jumbo boxes, were used in the election. Similarly 274 polling stations have been set up for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency poll, where 658 ballot boxes were used to help 27,088 teachers exercise their franchise.

In all, 480 ballot boxes were used at 200 polling stations in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency where 25,797 voters used their voting rights.

Congress receives drubbing

Of course, politically it was a wake-up call for the ruling Congress led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as opposition BJP backed candidates bagged two seats while one seat was won by the Teachers’ union. BRS stayed away from the polls.

In the Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Adilabad teachers’ MLC election, BJP’s Malka Komaraiah won, while PRTU candidate Pingili Sripal Reddy triumphed in the Nalgonda Warangal-Khammam teachers’ seat, defeating sitting MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy of the United Teachers Federation.

There were allegations of tickets being sold to “realtors” more than the “teachers” during the election process.

Komaraiah is an educationist and businessman. He had earlier sought a BJP ticket for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, but the seat was given to Eatala Rajender. He owns Delhi Public School branches in Nadergul, Mahendra Hills, Nacharam, and several other educational institutions under the Pallavi Group.

His assets, including those of his wife, were valued at Rs 38.4 crore movable and Rs 23.2 crore immovable properties. Other candidates too are cash rich.

While election officials and police have kept an eye to ensure peaceful conduct of polls, the massive gifts eluded the prying eyes.