Telangana Maoist party extend ceasefire for six more months

CPI (Maoist)'s statement announcing ceasefire extension to six more months
Hyderabad: The Telangana Communist Party of India (Maoist) announced the extension of the ceasefire for an additional six months in a statement released on November 3.

Hailing the Telangana government for its response “in line with the aspirations of the people,” a statement said, “Last May, we announced a ceasefire for 6 months. During these 5 months, we implemented the planned methods from our side and ensured that the peaceful atmosphere continued.”

Stating that “this is what the Telangana society wants to continue,” the Maoist party claimed that they will strive to maintain a peaceful atmosphere from their side.

“We also request the government to continue to act as it has in the past,” the statement read.

However, it criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led centre government for creating unrest in the state.

They called on all citizens to actively resist the central government’s attempts to disrupt the atmosphere with clear public statements.

“We request all parties, various social groups, associations, students, intellectuals and democrats to fight against the efforts of the central government with an open voice against such attempts.”

