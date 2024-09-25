Telangana: Maoists attack base camp of security forces in Bhadradri dist

Hyderabad: A fierce gunfight between the Maoists and police took place at Pusuguppa camp near Pusuguppa village in Cherala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday evening. Maoists armed with barrel grenade launchers (BGL) attacked the police base camp that was setup to put a check on the movement of the extremists in the area bordering the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The attack happened just a day after Telangana DGP Dr Jitender announced that there was no scope for the revival of Maoist party in Telangana, as they were losing ground in the state.

As per reports, neither of the sides suffered any casualties in the gun fight which continued for an hour.

The police breathed easy as the BGL fired by the Maoists initially missed the target, giving enough time for the security forces to respond adequately with artillery fire. The police firing outran the Maoist attack, and the banned outlaws escaped from the scene.

This happened just a day after two Maoists were killed in an encounter between the Maoists and the security forces in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. That encounter happened when the police were performing combing operations in the area.

Even on Monday, three Maoists including a woman were killed in a fierce encounter which happened in the Ambujmard forests in the Maad area located near the border of Maharashtra’s Narayanpur district.

An AK 47 and other ammunition was recovered by the security forces in that operation.