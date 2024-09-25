Maoists losing ground in Telangana, no revival possible: DGP

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2024 8:45 am IST
Telangana DGP Dr Jitender
Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) for Telangana, Dr. Jitender, stated on Tuesday that the Communist Party of India (Maoist) has lost its influence in the state and lacks the potential to revive its operations there.

He noted that while the Maoists attempt to re-establish their presence—often crossing over from neighbouring Chhattisgarh where they are still active—they consistently encounter police forces upon entering Telangana.

Dr. Jitender emphasized that these encounters typically lead to significant confrontations. He also highlighted the violent tactics employed by the Maoists, including killing individuals they label as ‘police informers’ and even executing their own members who wish to leave the group.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the local population in Telangana does not support Maoist activities.

