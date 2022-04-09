Telangana: Maoists open fire at police in Bhadradri Kothagudem, escape

Published: 9th April 2022 8:14 pm IST
A three-member Maoist team opened fire at police during a search operation near Kistarampadu village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to a report from The New Indian Express, the Maoists, who managed to escape, opened fire during a search operation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhadradri Kothagudem and Circle Inspector B Ashok along with their team were checking vehicles on Pedamidicileru village outskirts when they received a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the Battinapalli forest area.

Heavy firing was exchanged between the two till the three-member team escaped into the forest. According to SP Bhadradri Kothagudem, the Maoists have been collecting beedi leaf contractors and halting developmental works for quite some time.

A search operation is going on.

