Telangana: Massive fire accident in Karimnagar, no casualties

Hyderabad: Around ten houses were gutted after a major fire broke out in Subhashanagar on Jagtial road in Karimnagar district on Tuesday, February 20.

The cause of the fire was due to the explosion of five cylinders.

Police said that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far as many families, who belong to the migrant working class, had gone to attend the Medaram Jathara festival.

According to reports, the fire started after the residents left their homes lighting a lamp for Medaram Jathara.

The migrant workers, from different Indian states, have been living in the area for more than 20 years.

A case was registered and further investigations are underway.