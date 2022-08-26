Telangana MA&UD to review Kapra lake in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA &UD) depart is planning to rejuvenate the Kapra lake in Secunderabad at a cost of Rs 9 crore.

As part of rejuvenation the MAUD will clean up the lake and fence it. The latest facilities will include exclusive play area for children, benches for visitors, illumination and greenery. The authority will also complete the restoration of walk ways.

The irrigation department was supposed to complete the restoration works, however it was hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MAUD is planning to remove the floating trash in the lake and to test the pollution levels. The department will colborate with a startup named Eunoia Innovations which will deploy its product to clean up the lake.