Watch: Peace returns to Hyderabad after police arrests Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Peace prevails in the Old City of Hyderabad after police arrested suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday.

Yesterday, the city which was tense for three days following the release of the video by the MLA largely remained peaceful except few protests by Raja Singh’s supporters.

However, shops in Old City were closed as a precautionary measure. Police patrolling also took place in the area on the last night.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s supporters asked the traders to shut their shops in Begum Bazar to register their protest against Raja Singh’s arrest.

Raja Singh arrested under PD Act

Yesterday, police arrested Raja Singh under Preventive Detention Act also known as PD Act. He is lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally.

PD Act is a law that is invoked by the police on habitual and notorious offenders to keep them locked in jail for a period of one year. The Act is invoked against culprits because they are believed to be a threat to society.

Police in its press note mentioned, “The detenu T. Raja Singh Lodh has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder. The proposed detenu Raja Singh posted online an offensive video on 22nd August 2022 on “Shree Ram Channel, Telangana” with the title “Faruqui K Aaka Itihaas Suniye” on YouTube against the Prophet Mohammed, who is venerated by the Muslim community with an intention to provoke all sections of people and thereby cause a breach of peace and public tranquillity. The proposed detenu commented very blasphemously against Prophet Mohammed and his lifestyle”.

“Any venomous hate speech has the potential of provoking individuals to commit acts of riot, indiscriminate violence, terrorism, etc. Offensive speech has real and devastating effects on people’s lives and risks their health and safety and severely affects fraternity, the dignity of individuals, unity, and national integration, and also offends the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” they further said.

People’s view

Speaking to a reporter of Siasat.com, Begum Bazar shop owners termed the ongoing controversy as a ‘fight between leaders’ and said that it is impacting their business.

Daily wage earners who are affected the most for the past three days said that they were unable to earn their livelihood due to unrest in the city.

Most of the people of Hyderabad expressed their satisfaction over the arrest of Raja Singh.

Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to ensure peace

Ahead of Friday prayers, Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the people of Hyderabad to ensure peace prevails in the city.

In a press conference in the city, Owaisi said, “I urge all of you to not raise any such slogans after the Friday prayers, which may hamper the country’s harmony… Let peace prevail”.

“Our biggest demand – of getting him arrested – has been fulfilled under PD Act. I urge all to ensure peaceful Friday prayers tomorrow,” he added.