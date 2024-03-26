Telangana: MBT demands inquiry into attacks on households in Chengicherla Village

Hyderabad: Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, demanded an inquiry into the attacks on Muslim households in Chengicherla village by some anti-social elements on Sunday and Monday.

Amjedullah Khan blamed the Rachakonda police for inaction, resulting in the flaring up of the issue since Sunday.

“The issue started on Sunday afternoon and continued for two days. The role of local police in taking preventive steps immediately should be probed,” he demanded.

Amjedullah Khan said the BJP leaders were given a free run to move around on Monday in Chengicherla village and create fear among Muslims. He said Muslim houses were attacked by mobs, and it is due to the involvement of goons attempting to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Telangana.

Amjedullah Khan sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India and demanded a team visit the village to conduct an inquiry.