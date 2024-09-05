Telangana: MBT demands judicial probe into Asifabad violence

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek party has demanded a judicial enquiry into the violence that rocked Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district on Wednesday, September 4.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson said since assembly elections 2023, the violence reported on Wednesday is the third incident and the police had allegedly supported the mob in executing their plan.

During 2023 Assembly elections, the houses of Muslims were attacked because they voted for the Congress party. The second incident was reported when Muslims houses were attacked during a protest held to condemn the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

“On Wednesday, a mob of 5000 gathered and in a planned way attacked the Muslim properties and set afire shops, ransacked mosques and beat up people. The mob was armed with petrol bombs, axes, knives and lathi. The police had prior information of the gathering and well knowing the intention of the mob did not take any action,” said Amjedullah Khan.

In regard to the alleged sexual assault on 50 year-old woman, the MBT spokesperson said the police are still investigating the case. “Initially, it was reported a car had hit the woman. Afterwards, there were allegations raping the woman and attacking her were levied against a Muslim man who was arrested and remanded,” said Amjedullah Khan.

He said after interacting with a few families who were targeted, Amjedullah Khan said the houses of few Muslims were intentionally targeted and properties looted. “Two hundred shops belonging to Muslims were damaged and targeted. The right wing population supported the outsiders who came to carry out the attacks,” said Amjedullah Khan.

He demanded Revanth Reddy order an judicial enquiry by a sitting High Court Judge and complete it in three months.

Amjedullah Khan, said the government should properly compensate the businessmen and families who suffered losses and it should not be mere Rs. 5000 just for namesake. “The Tahsildar should visit the affected spot and see the people are fairly compensated for the losses. The government should take steps to help people restart their business,” said Amjedullah Khan.