Discuss Moinabad mosque demolition: MBT to Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has written to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy requesting an appointment from the latter to meet and discuss the issue of the demolition of Masjid-e-Jagirdar in Moinabad. The mosque was demolished on July 22, 2024 by some anti-social elements.

In the letter written on Saturday, August 17, Amjed Ullah Khan said that a delegation of MBT leaders, religious scholars and social activists were shocked to witness such an incident happen in a Congress-ruled state like Telangana.

Giving details of the case filed in Moinabad police station on the mosque demolition, Khan also reminded that Telangana State Waqf Board had also promised that a new masjid would be constructed at the very site where it had stood before its demolition.

Also Read Hyderabad: Tension in Moinabad after mosque razed down

Khan expressed his disappointment over no statement being issued by the chief minister on the mosque’s demolition though three weeks have passed since the incident happened.

“The Muslims of Telangana are feeling let down and the main reason for the Muslims to reject BRS party was the demolition of nine masjids during former chief minister KCR’s regime. The Moinabad police totally failed to arrest the main culprits involved in the act of demolition, and there hasn’t been any serious effort being put in by the Wakf Board to reconstruct the mosque,” he stated.