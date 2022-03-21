Telangana: MCC advisory causes confusion, students fear losing seats

The Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) latest advisory asking students to refrain from blocking seats has left many confused. As a result, many medicos who already had a seat in the state quota gave a miss to the last day of locking options in the All India Quota (AIQ) on Sunday.

One student on condition of anonymity spoke to the Times of India and said, “Whether the advisory is legally binding on us or not is not clear. Therefore, if I apply for the AIQ quota and are not allowed to exit from the state seat, it might cause trouble. Hence, I let go of the option.”

The MCC advisory had asked states not to allow students in the state quota to apply for the All India Quota. Confused by this, students with an existing seat in the state quota missed the last date of locking options on Sunday.

Many students believe that this move by the Medical Counselling Committee can result in many bright students being unable to try for better seats and universities.

Abhinav Sudarshan, a medical aspirant said, “Since the MCC used to allow students to participate in counselling in the pop up round provided they give up their seats, many of us reached out to the MCC helplines in the first week of March. But now the MCC has released an advisory contrary to its earlier notice.”

“How many of us may not be able to opt for a quota in Osmania General Hospital and other key institutes in the states. As a result, the seats will be opened to the students who are lower in merit lists,” he added.