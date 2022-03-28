Telangana: Meagre turnout for meeting to discuss paddy crisis

Hyderabad: Very fewer number people came to participate in the meeting to prepare for the protest against the Union government over Paddy procurement at the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

On Sunday, the TRS MLAs reserved a hall in the Adilabad district for a meeting to give instruction on the protest. In the meeting the erstwhile Adilabad district in-charge A Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs from across the erstwhile district informed all local elected representatives, including sarpanches, MPPs, ZPTCs and MPTCs, invited to attend the introductory meeting.

According to The New Indian Express, the TRS MLA Booked a hall confident that a big number of people may come, however, there were very less people who participated in the meeting. Videos of the almost empty function hall have gone viral on social media.

The Ministers said that the Adilabad district is completely dependent on cotton cultivation and the extent of paddy grown is very low in Utnoor Mandal.

They also added that the Paddy cultivation area in Asifabad, Kumarambheem, Nirmal, and Manecherial district too is also small compared to Vanakalam. Mancherial district cultivated paddy in 72,000 acres and 1.10 lakh quintals are expected.