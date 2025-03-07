Telangana: Medical shop raided for stocking expired drugs, physician’s samples

Stocking physician's samples and expired drugs is a violation of the conditions of the drug license.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th March 2025 1:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, acting on credible information, raided a medical shop named D.P.J Medical and General Stores, situated in Abbapuram village, Mulugu mandal, and district.

During the raid, DCA officers found 40 varieties of Physician’s Samples—Not for Sale—and expired drugs, including antiulcer drugs, cough and cold formulations, antifungal drugs, etc., stocked alongside saleable drugs on the racks of the medical shop. Drugs worth a total of Rs. 35,000 were seized, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG, Drug Control Administration.

J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Bhupalpally (in charge), carried out the raid.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.

Stocking Physician’s Samples and expired drugs is a violation of the conditions of the drug license and is an offense punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which may result in imprisonment for up to two years.

