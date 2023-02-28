Telangana medico’s suicide: Kavitha writes open letter to Dr Preethi’s parents

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the deceased tribal medico Dr Preethi’s parents Narendar and Sharadha and expressed deep sorrow for what happened to the young junior doctor.

“As a mother, her death anguished me a lot. I was one of the crores of people who prayed for her recovery. I am unable to digest that Preethi, who is studying her post-graduation in medicine battling many odds. Society has lost a great doctor. I express my condolences,” she said in the letter.

The BRS MLC promised to stand by Preethi’s family and make sure that the culprits get justice. “We will make sure such incidents dont happen again. The whole state stands by you. I pray to God to give you both the strength in these difficult times,” she said.

Preethi, a first-year student of the postgraduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia in Warangal allegedly took a lethal injection while on duty at MGM Hospital on February 22.

The same day she was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where she succumbed on February 26.

The letter also mentioned that precious time was lost in shifting the student to NIMS. It was felt that she could have been kept under treatment at MGM.

Last rites of the 26-year-old tribal were performed at Girni Thanda in Jangaon district on Monday afternoon.

While she was under treatment at NIMS, the governor had visited the hospital to enquire about her condition and to console the family members.

Warangal police on February 24 arrested Preethi’s senior M. A. Saif, a second year student in the department of anaesthesia.

Police said targeted harassment of Preethi by her senior could have driven her to take the extreme step.

Police booked Saif for abetment to suicide. He was also booked under Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act.