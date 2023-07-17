Telangana: Mega job mela in Kamareddy soon, check details

Hyderabad: Government College Kamareddy is all set to host a mega job fair on July 23. The event, organised by whip Gampa Govardhan, aims to assist unemployed youth from across the district in securing employment opportunities.

More than 60 companies, affiliated with hospitality, IT and IELTS, management, marketing, manufacturing and other allied sectors will conduct interviews of aspirants.

Eligibility for the jobs includes educational qualifications ranging from 10th class and Intermediate to B Pharmacy, ITI, diploma and BTech.

According to the organisers, candidates must be aged between 18 and 30 years and are required to carry educational certificates, an Aadhaar card and a caste certificate to prove their eligibility.