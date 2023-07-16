Telangana govt increases wages of midday meal scheme workers

Minister said the increased wages will benefit a total of 54,201 cook-cum helpers

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th July 2023 10:32 am IST

Hyderabad: Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy has informed that the State government has decided to increase wages of the midday meal scheme workers and the increased wages will be given to the workers from this month onwards.

Speaking at a meeting of District Education Officers held at the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD) here on Saturday, the Minister said the increased wages will benefit a total of 54,201 cook-cum helpers who are currently working at various schools across the Telangana State and it will be additional burden of Rs.108.40 crores per year on the government.

She also directed the officials to release the funds related to the Midday meals from time to time and asked them to supervise on providing quality food to the students.

