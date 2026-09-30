Telangana men stranded on Russia battlefield after job promise

Hyderabad: Four men from erstwhile Nizamabad have reportedly been stranded in Russia-occupied Ukraine and forced into the battleground after being promised regular jobs.

The men have been identified as Bhukya Ravinder, 44, of Nallagutta Thanda village of Jakranpalle mandal, Sirshu Ashok, 44, of Pedda Walgot village in Sirikonda mandal, Megawat Prakash, 41, of Dammannapet village in Dharpally mandal and Mohammed Afzal Khan, 43, of Tadkole village, Banswada mandal.

Four men from erstwhile Nizamabad have reportedly been stranded in Russia-occupied Ukraine and forced into the battleground after being promised regular jobs.



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Their family members approached Chief Minister’s Prajavani in Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29, seeking their repatriation.

The families submitted an advertisement from a company called ‘Pondera Co’ which promised general and mechanical helper jobs in Russia for roughly Rs 42,000 a month, Times of India reported.

The advertisement promised free food, 10-hour shifts and 28 working days a month. It said that no Russian language test was required and assured a visa would be issued within 30 to 45 days of medical examinations.

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The family members also submitted Russian documents in the name of Odde Yellaiah of Rajanna Sircilla, which identify him as an Indian civil worker employed through Pondera Industry LLC, the TOI report stated.

His work permit, which is valid from December 29, 2025, till December 28, 2028, describes him as an industrial pipeline installer.

Prajavani in-charge Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and nodal officer K Vidyasagar interacted with the families and directed the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) wing to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

This comes after Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr R Bhupathi Reddy submitted a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 25, seeking help in locating the men’s whereabouts.