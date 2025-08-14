Telangana micro-artist carves woman holding Indian flag on needle for I-Day

Hyderabad: Micro-artist Dr Gurram Dayakar from Jagtial district in Telangana added one more miniature statue to his list of masterpieces, by making a tiny statue of a woman in running position holding the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrated on Friday, August 15.

He carved the miniature statue on a metal needle using wax, pencils and colours, which took him 10 hours to complete.

He claims that the latest of his miniature art works is the smallest which nobody has crafted before.

His earlier miniatures include statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made of 0.24 mg gold, a 500 gm Ayodhya Ram Mandir replica using 16,000 rice grains, and idols of Lord Shiva and Nandi on a needle, just to name a few.