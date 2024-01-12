Telangana: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra meets CM Revanth Reddy

The Chief Minister assured Mehrotra that his government will extend all facilities and cooperation to the company to invest and establish manufacturing units.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th January 2024 8:46 am IST
Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Meet Telanagana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Meet Telanagana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Thursday and discussed investment prospects in the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the CEO expressed happiness that the Telangana has developed as the most favourite investment destination and the establishment of manufacturing industries.

Also Read
Modi meets top CEOs, discusses made-in-India vehicles to green hydrogen

The Chief Minister assured Mehrotra that his government will extend all facilities and cooperation to the company to invest and establish manufacturing units.

MS Education Academy

Revanth Reddy hoped that industrialists will come forward for the establishment of the industries, skill development, and employment generation and help the state to grow economically.

The US-based Micron is the world’s fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer and the largest manufacturer in memory chips. It opened a global development centre in Hyderabad in 2019. The centre is operating out of a five lakh square feet facility at Raidurgam and houses close to 3,000 employees. The company had later secured 11 lakh square of space in Gachibowli for building a new facility.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th January 2024 8:46 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button