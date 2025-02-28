Telangana min Jupally harassing BRS workers, says MLC Kavitha

Kavitha alleged that Jupally is harassing BRS workers and said that her party will make it public.

Photo of Yunus Lasania Yunus Lasania Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2025 4:22 pm IST
BRS MLC Kavitha in Nagarkurnool on Jupally.
BRS MLC Kavitha.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and ex-MP K Kavitha alleged that Telangana tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao is harassing her party workers and added that her party is maintaining a “pink book” to keep track of such leaders who harass BRS workers.

Addressing the media at Singotam, Nagarkurnool, BRS MLC Kavitha also attacked Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. “We will definitely maintain the pink book and will not spare any big leaders or officials who harass BRS workers. We will write a list of everyone in the pink book,” she said.

Kavitha alleged that Jupally is harassing BRS workers and said that her party will make it public. “Illegal cases are being filed even if they criticize or question him. Despite the brutal killing of an activist named Sridhar Reddy, the police are not intensifying the investigation of the case,” she stated.

Kavitha also said that Jupally Krishna Rao is “acting” as the tourism minister for Kolhapur constituency which he represents. “He comes to the constituency only once in a while. The government made false promises by saying that it will give a bonus to small rice grains. Even half of the villages did not get the farmer’s guarantee and loan waiver,” said the BRS MLC.

Kavitha earlier this month ‘warned’ the Congress government that every act of alleged harassment against the BRS is being recorded in the party’s pink book which she said will be used to settle scores when the BRS returns to power.

“We know how to maintain accounts and will settle their accounts when the BRS returns to power,” Kavitha stated, alleging that the the Congress is showing a partisan attitude.

