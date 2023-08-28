Telangana min KTR explores Chicago’s food processing ecosystem

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on his short US tour explored Chicago’s Food Processing Ecosystem amidst a hectic schedule of business meetings and investment pitches.

World Business Chicago is the city of Chicago’s public-private economic development agency. Chicago Food Stop has food kiosks, interactive displays, historical artifacts, and a main stage theatre.

During his interaction, the Minister explained how under the leadership of CM Sri KCR Telangana has witnessed remarkable progress in the agriculture and allied sectors.



Renowned as a hub for transforming raw agricultural products into consumable goods, Chicago’s food processing industry has nurtured a thriving and well-developed innovation ecosystem.

During his visit to the Chicago Food Stop, KTR engaged with local entrepreneurs and vendors querying about food processing technology and procurement practices.

After getting insights from Chicago’s Food Innovation Ecosystem, KTR spoke about his idea to create something similar in Telangana.

“Embracing innovation in our food industry is not just about economic growth, but also about supporting our local farmers,” KTR said.

“Telangana has immense potential to create a thriving food innovation hub that not only contributes to the overall development of the state but also enhances farmers’ income,” added the minister.

Highlighting how the food processing sector can increase farmers’ earnings by giving more value to their crops, KTR said “We are strategically located in the heart of the country, making Telangana an ideal location for food processing units.”

During his interactions, KTR also explained the state’s five revolutions, including those in agriculture, dairy, meat, fish, and edible oil production.

“The Telangana government’s farmer-friendly initiatives have contributed to these sectors’ growth and the state’s overall economy,” said KTR.

“With increased food production, the focus now turns towards food processing. Telangana’s commitment to the food processing sector is evident through its tailor-made incentives for industries and significant capital investments,” he added.

KTR further mentioned the venture of renowned names like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and ITC in the state’s food processing landscape.

“The state government is actively helping this sector grow by earmarking 10,000 acres of land for special zones focused on food processing,” KTR added.