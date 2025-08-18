Telangana min orders probe into electrocution during Krishnashtami Yatra

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday, August 18 ordered a probe into the death of five people due to electrocution in Ramanthapur on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the Krishna Janmashtami Shobhayatra at Gokul Nagar, Ramanthapur, under Uppal Police Station limits. In a statement, Sridhar Babu, who is in charge of Ranga Reddy district, said the loss of life and injuries to several others as extremely unfortunate.

According to reports, the minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that the Telangana government will extend all possible support to them. He asked the authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and take strict action against those responsible.

He further instructed officials to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur and to pay special attention to safety standards during public gatherings.

Five people were electrocuted to death during Sri Krishna Shobha Yatra at Gokulnagar Ramanathapur, Uppal, on Sunday night.

The local people had taken out a procession on the occasion of Janmashtami on Sunday. When the procession reached the culmination point, the vehicle carrying the idols stopped. Ten people tried to push the vehicle when it came in contact with high-tension wires. Five of them collapsed on the spot and died, while four others suffered severe burns and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The deceased are Krishna Yadav, 24; Srikanth Reddy, 35; Suresh Yadav, 34; Rudra Vikas, 39; and Rajendra Reddy, 39.