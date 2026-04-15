Telangana min Seethakka urges public to avoid peak summer heat

The minister said that Telangana has been witnessing an intense rise in temperatures over the past few days and urged citizens to take precaution to prevent heat related issues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th April 2026 10:56 am IST
Telngana minister Seethakka addresses a meeting
Telngana minister Seethakka addresses a meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka on Tuesday, April 14, urged the public to avoid stepping out during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm in the summer season.

Seethakka asked officials to set up drinking water kiosks at gram panchayats and mandal headquarters.

The minister said that Telangana has been witnessing an intense rise in temperatures over the past few days and urged citizens to take precautions to prevent heat-related issues.

Subhan Bakery

Minister suggests preventive meassures

The minister suggested that people going out during peak hours due to unavoidable circumstances must cover their heads with caps, towels, or cloth to protect themselves from the heat.

“Failure to take precautions may lead to sunstroke and other serious health complications,” she said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th April 2026 10:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button