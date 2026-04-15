Telangana min Seethakka urges public to avoid peak summer heat

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka on Tuesday, April 14, urged the public to avoid stepping out during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm in the summer season.

Seethakka asked officials to set up drinking water kiosks at gram panchayats and mandal headquarters.

The minister said that Telangana has been witnessing an intense rise in temperatures over the past few days and urged citizens to take precautions to prevent heat-related issues.

Minister suggests preventive meassures

The minister suggested that people going out during peak hours due to unavoidable circumstances must cover their heads with caps, towels, or cloth to protect themselves from the heat.

“Failure to take precautions may lead to sunstroke and other serious health complications,” she said in a statement.