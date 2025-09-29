Telangana min urges all parties to support 42 pc BC reservations in HC

Hyderabad: Backward Classes (BC) Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to all political parties to have their counsels file their affidavits before the Telangana High Court bench headed by the chief justice , expressing their support to the state government’s decision to go ahead with conduct the Telangana local body elections by implementing 42 percent reservations for BCs.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, September 29, he said that the arguments in the High Court on the case will be heard on October 8.

He urged the petitioners who filed cases in the High Court against the state government’s move, to withdraw the cases in the larger interests of the weaker sections.

Also Read Telangana rural local body elections to be held in five phases in Oct-Nov

He tried to convince those raising the issue of the breach of the 50 percent cap on reservations if 42 percent BC reservations are given, that they needed to understand how the cap was breached in several states, depending on the local situations and population.

He challenged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman and BJP MLA Payal Shankar, to convince their party high command and get the President Droupadi Murmu’s ‘s nod for the BC Reservation Bills which has been pending.

He also dared BJP state president N Ramchander Rao to express his support for the BC reservations, if the saffron party didn’t harbour anti-reservations ideology.