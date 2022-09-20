Telangana: Mines officer summoned by HC over illegal mining

The senior mines officer was approached many times in the past to stop the menace. However, no action was taken.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 20th September 2022 12:38 pm IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Assistant director (Mines and Geology), Nizamabad district, has been asked to appear before the Telangana high court in connection with the illegal mining in Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area.

B Satyanarayana has been asked to appear in person on October 20. According to the court, the senior officer’s failure to stop illegal mining has caused erosion of limited natural resources and irreparable damage to flora and fauna.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a Hyderabad-based social activist named K Kondal Rao. According to the PIL, he seeks immediate action against those, directly or indirectly responsible for the illegal mining.

Although Satyanarayana’s name is not mentioned in the PIL, he was approached several times in the past to stop the menace. However, no action was taken.

