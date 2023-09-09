Telangana mining department recommends 127 vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Sand Policy, which is the first of its kind in the country and sets it apart from other states, has received praise from State Mining Minister P. Mahender Reddy.

The minister convened a meeting with high-ranking department officials at the secretariat, attended by Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, the Director of Mining, and other officials.

Minister P. Mahender Reddy also reported that a recommendation has been submitted to the Chief Minister for the appointment of 127 vacant positions within the department. This initiative is part of Telangana’s commitment to developing and maintaining an efficient and progressive mining sector.

The meeting aimed to evaluate the state’s mining activities, with a particular focus on adhering to the government’s sand transfer policy. In the current fiscal year, the mining department has generated revenues of Rs 2,267 crore. Plans are underway to increase this income to Rs 3,884 crore.