Telangana minister donates 4 acres of land for mini stadium

Hyderabad: Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has donated four acres of his personal land for the construction of a mini stadium in Telangana.

The land which is valued at around Rs 1.50 crore has been handed over to the government.

Minister fulfils promise to sportspersons

The minister had earlier assured young sportspersons and residents of Veepanagandla Mandal that he would provide land for a mini stadium.

Keeping his promise, he transferred four acres of patta land registered in his name at Veepanagandla Mandal headquarters in Kollapur constituency.

The land is located in Survey No. 532/A and will be used for the proposed sports facility.

Digital land transfer completed

On Wednesday, June 10, Jupally Krishna Rao visited the Kodair Mandal Tahsildar Office and signed the digital land transfer documents.

The transfer process was completed through the digital system of the Veepanagandla Mandal Revenue Office.

Congress leader Munigonda Gopi from Veepanagandla and Nagarkurnool District Tourism Officer Kalvarala Narasimha acted as official witnesses to the land transfer and also provided their digital signatures.

Local residents and sportspersons appreciated the minister’s decision. Many people praised him for donating land worth crores of rupees to promote sports and support rural youth.