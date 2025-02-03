Telangana minister inaugurates Rs 10.09 cr projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 10.09 crore in Hyderabad on Monday, February 3. The projects included a Children’s Learning and Play Park at Jubilee Hills for Rs 32 lakh, NFC Junction development for Rs 2.82 crore, beautification of Hyderabad flyovers for Rs 3.80 crore, and Somajiguda Junction enhancement for Rs 3.15 crore.

Speaking at the event, minister Ponnam Prabhakar mentioned plans for citywide junction improvements, vertical gardens under flyovers, and artistic paintings to inspire future generations. The Minister assured that drinking water, street lighting, and sanitation issues would be continuously reviewed and resolved.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi stated that sanitation improvement measures are being implemented alongside beautification efforts of Hyderabad flyovers. He noted that strict vigilance has been established to curb the illegal dumping of construction waste, with challans worth approximately Rs. 42 lakh issued to violators. Further, dustbins are being installed in commercial and business complexes to address waste management concerns.

By this April, the 1.2 km long, bidirectional six-lane flyover from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Hyderabad’s Kondapur is likely to be completed. Once functional, the flyover will reduce the traffic congestion at the Gachibowli junction and improve connectivity between Hitec City and the Financial District.

In addition to these flyovers in the Old City of Hyderabad, the construction of the Malakpet Road Under Bridge (RuB) is underway to ease traffic flow. This new structure, adjacent to the existing RuB, measures 37 meters in length and 11 meters in width. It includes approach roads to create a seamless connection between Nalgonda Crossroads and Kanchanbagh Road. This development is expected to resolve decades-old traffic challenges for commuters travelling from Dilsukhnagar to Koti.

