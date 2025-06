Hyderabad: Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha collapsed at the Telangana secretariat on Thursday, June 5, during a cabinet meeting.

The incident occurred in the cabinet hall, panic prevailed among ministers as Surekha collapsed to the ground. Surekha received medical attention after collapsing. Following the check-up, the doctors declared that the minister was stable.

Also Read Food poisoning cases have become common in Congress rule: Harish Rao

According to reports, Surekha collapsed due to low blood pressure.