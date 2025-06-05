Food poisoning cases have become common in Congress rule: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday, June 4, said that food poisoning cases have become common in Telangana under the Congress government.

Rao’s remark comes after the death of a patient due to alleged food poisoning at the Erragadda Mental Healthcare Hospital on June 2.

He demanded immediate action against those responsible and provided quality treatment for the speedy recovery of patients.

Holding the Congress government responsible for its gross negligence, Harish Rao said food poisoning had become disturbingly common in institutions under Congress rule, be it Gurukuls or government hospitals.

Rao questioned the competence of the State government in hospital maintenance. “Is the government so inefficient that it cannot ensure safe food for patients undergoing mental health treatment?” he asked.

Also Read 35 patients at Erragadda mental health hospital suffer food poisoning

The Siddipet MLA sought answers from chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the Telangana health department, holding them accountable for the death.

He criticised the inhuman delay in providing quality treatment to the affected.

Food poisoning at Erragadda hospital

The former Telangana health minister’s remark comes days after 35 patients suffered alleged food poisoning at the Erragadda Mental Hospital.

The patients complained of loose motions suggestive of a gastrointestinal upset.

Although initial reports suggested that one patient complained of food poisoning and died, while 70 others also reported similar symptoms, the hospital ina statement claimed that the reports were ‘exaggerated’.