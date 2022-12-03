Telangana minister launches helpline for differently abled people

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Scheduled Caste, Disabled and Elderly Welfare Department, Koppula Eshwar on Saturday launched a helpline for differently-abled people, on the occasion of the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities”

The newly launched helpline number is 155326. “In order to emphasise the welfare of the disabled, the state government has issued directives to demerge the Department of Welfare of Disabled and Elderly from the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare,” Eshwar said.

The minister further said that after the formation of Telangana state, for the first time, motorized vehicles, battery wheelchairs, smartphones, hearing aids, laptops, MP3 players, and dice players are being provided to disabled students completely free of charge without a bank loan.

Addressing a gathering at Ravindra Bharati, Eshwar spoke of the implementation of 5 percent reservation for SC & PwDs in the allotment of houses being constructed under the 2 BHK housing scheme. He then distributed Cheyutha Vehicles for Differently abled persons and inaugurated Employment Exchange Programme for Differently abled persons.

As part of the event, a few individuals and organisations working for the betterment of the differently abled were felicitated for their contributions.