Telangana minister pays surprise visit to school, addresses student woes

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, conducted a surprise visit to Toopran Residential School in Medak district on Friday.

During the inspection, the minister engaged with the students to understand their day-to-day challenges. As many as 640 students raised concerns over the school’s untidy premises, shared hostel and classroom facilities, and the intrusion of stray dogs due to the absence of a compound wall.

Responding to the issues, the minister promptly allocated Rs 50,000 for the repair of the school’s water plant. He also directed municipal commissioner Khaja Moinuddin to fast-track the construction of a compound wall and a water storage tank for the school.

Stressing the importance of additional classrooms, minister Prabhakar, in consultation with secretary Burra Venkatesham, discussed these matters with TS Residential Schools Commissioner Ramana Babu and Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah over the phone.