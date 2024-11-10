Telangana: Minister Ponnam takes part in family survey in Husnabad

Hyderabad: Ponnam Prabhakar, the Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, visited his home constituency, Husnabad to oversee the commencement of a comprehensive family survey.

During his visit, Minister Prabhakar, accompanied by enumerators, gathered information from local residents.

He emphasized the importance of the survey, stating that it would be conducted confidentially and without any doubts or concerns from the public.

Enumerators are collecting data voluntarily from households, with even the Governor participating by registering details during the survey process.

The minister urged public representatives to engage actively in this initiative, highlighting that each enumerator is responsible for surveying approximately 150 households, collectively involving around 85,000 personnel across the state.

Minister Prabhakar encouraged leaders from various caste associations to support this data collection effort, noting that understanding community demographics is crucial for planning developmental strategies.

He likened the survey’s importance to conducting an X-ray for identifying issues within communities, ensuring that no one faces hardships without state intervention.

He reiterated that under Government Order No. 10, officials are mandated to conduct this household survey as part of their duties.

Residents are encouraged to provide accurate information to enumerators who will be visiting homes for this purpose.