Villagers boycott family survey over ethanol plant concerns in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The villagers in Gundampalli and Dilawarpur in Nirmal district’s Dilawarpur Mandal have reportedly boycotted a comprehensive family survey stating concerns over the establishment of an ethanol plant in their area.

In response, Telangana BC commission chairman, G Niranjan, spoke with Nirmal district collector Abhilash Abhinav to gather details about the situation. Niranjan urged the collector to engage with the villagers, communicate the survey’s benefits, and address their concerns, seeking to avoid further disruption.

The district authorities have assured that steps are being taken to connect with the villagers. Collector Abhilash Abhinav is reportedly in contact with community representatives to facilitate the survey process and address objections. A formal letter from the BC Commission has been submitted to the Collector, underlining the importance of the survey and seeking the community’s cooperation.

Earlier, on November 7 the farmers and representatives of ethanol manufacturing units approached the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission at BRK Bhavan, each side arguing on whether the establishment of these units was mutually beneficial.

While the farmers questioned the establishment of ethanol manufacturing units, representatives from these units argued that high production costs made it unaffordable to shut it down.