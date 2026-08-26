Telangana minister slams Centre for delay in Indiramma funds

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday, August 26, slammed the Central Government over delays in disbursing funds for the Indiramma Housing scheme despite repeated requests from state officials.

“For a year, we have been waiting for the funds that should come from the central government for the Indiramma houses scheme in rural areas, and despite making multiple requests, the central government has not released even a single rupee to date,” he said in a post on X.

He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan multiple times, requesting the approval of houses for Telangana.

When the Union Minister visited the state two weeks ago, Srinivas Reddy paid him a visit along with Members of Parliament. However, there has been no positive response from the Centre, he said.

“Beneficiaries who have completed house construction are waiting for their final bills. Even though the state’s financial situation is not at all supportive, the people’s government has taken it upon itself, with utmost prestige, to fulfil the dream of homeownership for the poor,” his post read.

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So far, the state has released Rs 185 crore to 15,475 beneficiaries who have completed the construction of Indiramma houses. Total amount of bills for eligible beneficiaries who completed house construction by March 31 will also be deposited into their bank accounts on Thursday, August 27.

💠పేదల ఇంటి కోసం కేంద్రం నిధులు ఇవ్వకపోయినా వెనక్కి తగ్గం

💠గ్రామీణ ప్రాంతాల్లో ఇందిరమ్మ ఇండ్ల కోసం కేంద్రం ఒక్క రూపాయి కూడా ఇవ్వలేదు

💠మార్చి 31 వరకు పూర్తయిన ఇందిరమ్మ ఇళ్ల చివరి బిల్లులను రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వమే చెల్లిస్తుంది

💠రూ.185 కోట్లు విడుదల 15,475 మంది లబ్ధిదారుల ఖాతాల్లో… — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (@INC_Ponguleti) August 26, 2026

The minister assured that funds will be released for the remaining beneficiaries in phases and asked them not to worry.