Telangana Minister urges Centre to hike import duty on palm oil

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that if the Centre increased the duty on palm oil imports, it would benefit the farmers growing oil palms in the country.

Nageswara Rao, along with Speaker of the Assembly Gaddam Prasad, Chairman of the Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and others attended a “Farmers’ Festival” held at Narmetta village in Siddipet district on Thursday, March 19.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed oil palm processing factory in Narmetta on March 22. The factory has been built by the Telangana Oilfed for Rs 300 crore in 18 months.

Also Read Telangana CM to launch oil palm processing factory at Narmetta on Mar 22

Speaking at the gathering, Nageswara Rao said that if the Centre re-imposed the import duty on palm oil imports, he would take the responsibility of ensuring Rs 25,000 per tonne of oil palm produced domestically.

He said he has also met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the establishment of a Palm Oil Refinery in Siddipet, for which a foundation stone would be laid shortly.

With Siddipet located in the centre of the state geographically, he felt it would be beneficial to all. He said that palm oil factories have been set up in all districts in the state.

He has appealed to the farmers to diversify their crops by cultivating those which were high in demand and could yield higher profits.

He not only asked Harish Rao to grow oil palms, but also Gaddam Prasad and Sukhender Reddy to plant them in their farms.

He told the farmers that oil palms could be planted as an inter-crop with several crops including paddy.

Diversify crops, as the Centre has refused to procure paddy

“The Centre has made it clear 15 days ago that it is not going to procure paddy and cautioned the state government. The farmers will get into trouble. But we got used to cultivating paddy and relax at home. The time is now to diversify,” he told to the farmers.

He also said that 20 lakh acres in the state were suitable for oil palm cultivation, but presently they were being cultivated only in 3 lakh acres. He said there is a need to increase the cultivation to 6 lakh acres in the next 3 years, for which all parties and theeeir representatives needed to work together.

Harish credits KLIS for enabling oil palm cultivation in Siddipet

Addressing the gathering, Harish Rao said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has enabled favourable weather conditions for growing oil palms in Siddipet.

“Before the Kaleshwaram project was constructed, there used to be less humidity in the air, making oil palm cultivation not feasible in this area. After irrigation was extended to this area, scientists have observed high humid conditions, which created favourable conditions for oil palm cultivation,” he noted.

He claimed that oil palm cultivation would not be affected in his district even during drought or flood situations.

Also mentioning that Siddipet stood second only after Khammam in oil palm cultivated area, he urged the state government to extend subsidy on the second drip for oil palm, as there is a need for more water once the plants grow.

BRS-Congress workers clash

Mild tension prevailed in the meeting when BRS and Congress workers began sloganeering while Harish Rao was speaking. Workers of the two parties stood and clashed with each other, even while the leaders were delivering their addresses.

Harish Rao told his party workers not to get instigated, and to sit down and listen if they had any respect for him.

“If they don’t have the decency let it be. But we should have it. Nobody should talk,” he appealed, calling out Ramesh and Kanaka Raju (BRS workers), asking them to be quiet.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also tried to bring the situation under control, but couldn’t. In an angry tone he asked the police personnel stationed there, to remove the workers who were creating disturbance at the meeting.

Tummala Nageswara Rao also had to intervene to assuage the situation. He too asked the police to send those standing out of the venue.

“I have raised slogans for many leaders in my 50 years of experience as a politician, irrespective of all the parties I have represented. If you want to uphold the respect of your leader whether it is Harish Rao or Raghunandan Rao, you need to behave. Have patience and understand the importance of this event,” he urged while delivering his speech.

Minister Vakiti Srihari gave ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan to control the situation, and told the audience that there was everybody’s contribution in establishing the oil palm factory.

Finally the situation came under control.