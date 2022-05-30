Telangana Minister’s convoy attacked, 2 Congress leaders booked

Published: 30th May 2022
Hyderabad: Two local Congress leaders and their followers were booked on Monday in connection with disrupting the speech and attacking the convoy of Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

During the ‘Reddy Simha Garjana’ meeting held at Ghatkesar here on Sunday evening, a section of participants objected to Malla Reddy praising the ruling TRS government and obstructed his speech and raised slogans against him.

When the minister was leaving the meeting, some among the crowd attacked his convoy with chairs. Police intervened and dispersed the protesting participants.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by some TRS leaders and based on it a case was registered against two local Congress leaders and their followers under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for disrupting the event and for attacking the minister’s convoy, a police official at the Ghatkesar police station said.

