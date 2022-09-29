Telangana ministers criticize central govt’s ‘double-faced’ nature

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao and Rural Development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday slammed the central government for ‘political mudslinging’ in Telangana, all the while appreciating the state’s performance on various fronts to the level of presenting national awards.

The state of Telangana, over the last week, won 14 national awards under the central government’s ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’ awards and Jal Jeevan Aayog. Minister Harish Rao said during a press meet that along with the recognition, the centre should also release funds that are owed to the state.

Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), reacting to the national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households, said that the union government for recognising Telangana’s achievement, but not providing financial support for the cause.

“Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Ayog to grant Rs 19,000 crore to this pioneering project,” he tweeted.

Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Ayog to grant ₹19,000 Cr to this pioneering project https://t.co/hPFDuKwggE — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 29, 2022

Minister Harish Rao said that it was high time the central government ‘opens its eyes’. While presenting awards to the Telangana government, they are criticising the same government on political platforms, he said.

“If they have any guts, the union ministers should first release the funds pending to the State. They can criticise us if we fail to utilise the funds properly. The centre is ignoring the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and neglecting release of funds to the State,” he said.

Harish Rao said the Union government was copying the schemes launched by Telangana including Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, 1962 mobile veterinary clinics, and other schemes. He stated that the centre had even termed Mission Bhagiratha as an inspiration to its Jal Jeevan Mission in its recent letter to the State government. “We are happy our schemes can help people of the country, but the state should be given it’s deserved due,” he said.