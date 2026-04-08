Telangana Minister’s grandson creates history as youngest chess record holder

Hyderabad: It was a moment of pride for Konda Surekha, not as a minister or a politician, but as a grandmother. Two-and-a-half-year-old Konda Shreyansh Murali Krishna Patel created history by becoming the youngest person to achieve a world record in chess, securing a place in the World Book of Records.

He will receive official recognition from the World Book of Records at the British Parliament in the coming months.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Konda Shreyansh Murali Krishna Patel created history by becoming the youngest to achieve a world record in chess, securing a place in the World Book of Records.



He will receive official recognition from the World Book of Records at the British Parliament… pic.twitter.com/6LOECTbqI7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2026

Watching her grandson behind closed doors solve 93 back-rank checkmates in 15 minutes and 52 seconds and arrange 21 chess boards in 1 hour, 9 minutes and 9 seconds, an emotional Surekha hugged and showered him with kisses.

The event was organised by Ray Chess Academy at the MLAs & MPs Colony Cultural Center in Jubilee Hills, attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.