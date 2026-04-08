Telangana Minister’s grandson creates history as youngest chess record holder

He will receive official recognition from the World Book of Records at the British Parliament in the coming months.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:06 pm IST

Hyderabad: It was a moment of pride for Konda Surekha, not as a minister or a politician, but as a grandmother. Two-and-a-half-year-old Konda Shreyansh Murali Krishna Patel created history by becoming the youngest person to achieve a world record in chess, securing a place in the World Book of Records.

He will receive official recognition from the World Book of Records at the British Parliament in the coming months.

Watching her grandson behind closed doors solve 93 back-rank checkmates in 15 minutes and 52 seconds and arrange 21 chess boards in 1 hour, 9 minutes and 9 seconds, an emotional Surekha hugged and showered him with kisses.

Subhan Bakery

The event was organised by Ray Chess Academy at the MLAs & MPs Colony Cultural Center in Jubilee Hills, attended by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 4:06 pm IST

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