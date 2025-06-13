Telangana ministers inform cadres to be ready for local body polls in July

Telangana minister Danasari Anasuya and Tummala Nageswara Rao encouraged the Congress' cadres to win the maximum number of seats in the local body elections.

14th June 2025 12:02 am IST
Telangana ministers indicate that the local body elections will be held in July, 2025.
Hyderabad: The local body elections in Telangana could be conducted in July, going by the statements of the cabinet ministers on Friday, June 13.

Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, during her tour of Mahabubabad district on Friday, informed her party workers to be prepared, stating that the sarpanch elections in Telangana could be conducted in July, for which notification could be out soon.

She encouraged the Congress workers to ensure that all the local body seats to be won by the party, and urged them not to let the old and new party workers/leaders to affect Congress’ winning prospects.

The same was affirmed by agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Friday, during his visit to Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district.

He told the party workers to be prepared for the local body elections, and to ensure maximum seats for Congress’ supported candidates as sarpanches, mandal parishad taluk committee (MPTC) members and presidents (MPP), zila parishad taluk committee (ZPTC) members and ZP chairpersons.

He said that by winning the local body polls, they could get even closer to the people.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has also been indicating the same during his recent public meetings, asking the party cadres to be ready for the local body polls.

